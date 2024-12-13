Every year, Top Dawg Entertainment throws an annual Christmas concert and toy drive in the Nickerson Gardens, the Watts housing project where label founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and rapper Jay Rock both grew up. It’s a free show and a community affair; you just have to bring an unwrapped toy or an item of clothing to get in. The line outside was long. Kendrick Lamar isn’t signed to TDE anymore, but he’s been a regular presence at the TDE Christmas shows, and he came through again last night.

When Kendrick popped up at last night’s show, he gave his first performance since his massive Pop Out concert last June, but it wasn’t really a performance. It was more of a party. Kendrick basically stood up onstage with a bunch of kids and his old friend Ab-Soul, occasionally rapping along to the recording while a couple of songs played over the PA. It still makes for a great little moment, and it’s technically the first time that Kendrick has ever performed “squabble up,” the GNX single that recently debuted at #1. He also did his 2017 smash “Humble.” He looks so happy! Watch some fan footage below.

Kendrick Lamar and Ab-Soul 🫂pic.twitter.com/7AqGJQMo6d — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 13, 2024

The TDE Christmas show also featured virtually every artist signed to the label, and they all came out to perform just a song or two. SiR, Zacari, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and Kendrick’s future stadium tourmate SZA were among the performers. Memphis star GloRilla was a surprise guest, and she performed her hit “TGIF.” Kendrick’s “tv off” collaborator Left Gunplay also put in an appearance. Watch some footage below.

GloRilla performing at the TDE Christmas concert Toy Drive for the kids pic.twitter.com/RkH6LWK6vh — Wave Check (@thewavecheckk) December 13, 2024

Doechii | NISSAN ALTIMA | TDE XMAS '24 pic.twitter.com/BvBHNc1Ma1 — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) December 13, 2024

SZA – Snooze ( TDE XMAS 2024) pic.twitter.com/PYAJDBNkEp — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) December 13, 2024

Surprise performance from @leftygunplay_ at the TDE Christmas Concert! *If one of my guys jumps off the stage I’m right there with them! Do you see me? pic.twitter.com/bKFPOQRQte — Mike Chehadé (@ChehadeTheKing) December 13, 2024