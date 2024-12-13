It’s finally out! Two months ago, Julien Baker played New York’s Webster Hall, and her fellow Nashville-based singer-songwriter Torres joined her onstage to debut a few new songs. One of them was a country-flavored jam called “Sugar In The Tank,” and they performed it on The Tonight Show on Tuesday. On Wednesday night, Baker and Torres played New York’s Mercury Lounge together, where they debuted a bunch of other new songs and also covered Songs: Ohia and Tim McGraw. They’ve obviously got a larger collaborative project in the works, and now they’ve finally gotten around to releasing the studio version of “Sugar In The Tank.”

Julien Baker and Torres wrote “Sugar In The Tank” together, and they co-produced it with Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin. Their fellow singer-songwriter Aisha Burns plays fiddle. The song’s lyrics describe the kind of love that might keep someone from self-destruction: “I love you swimming upstream in a flash flood, wondering when I’m gonna drown/ Picking up steam on the off-ramp, getting the hell out of downtown/ Let you be the chain that keeps me closer to the ground.” Great song! Listen below.

“Sugar In The Tank” is out now on Matador.