Here’s the Nine Inch Nails x Low collaboration you didn’t know you needed. Under their Oscar-winning-composers guise, NIN dudes Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scored Luca Guadagnino’s new William S. Burroughs adaptation Queer. The soundtrack dropped last week. Today, they’ve shared a new remix of a song from the album.

Enticingly, the new iteration of “Vaster Than Empires” features vocals from Low’s Alan Sparhawk and contributions from BJ Burton, the producer who helped Low achieve painful, refracted beauty later in their career. The track finds Sparhawk, a man in mourning, repeating the refrain, “How can a man who sees and feels be other than sad?” Over the course of four minutes, new layers of sound pile on, and the music gets increasingly intense. Through it all, that simple, depressing refrain remains.

It’s a powerful listen, so listen below.