Lady Gaga Reveals She Made Her Onscreen Debut In A 2000 AC/DC Video

Many Lady Gaga fans know she appeared in an episode of The Sopranos as a teenager. (Specifically, she played “Girl At Swimming Pool #2” in the ninth episode of season three, “The Telltale Moozadell.”) That wasn’t young Stefani Germanotta’s only fringe role in a high-profile production at the time. Turns out she was also an extra in an AC/DC video that predates her Sopranos moment.

This came up during the new Carpool Karaoke Christmas special, which features Gaga, Chappell Roan, and Dua Lipa. During Gaga’s segment, Zane Lowe pulls over, gets into the backseat, and surprises Gaga by welcoming AC/DC singer Brian Johnson into the driver’s seat. They proceed to rock out to “Highway To Hell,” and then Gaga reveals that she was in the background of the video for AC/DC’s 2000 single “Stiff Upper Lip.” Her main memory of the experience: “I was headbanging, and they were like, ‘Don’t headbang, we want it to be modern.’ And I was like, ‘I can’t… no! There’s only one move that I can do.'”

“Stiff Upper Lip” came out in 2000, and the Sopranos episode did not air until more than a year later, so it follows that the AC/DC video was actually Gaga’s screen debut. Check out the big reveal and watch the “Stiff Upper Lip” video below.

Stefani Germanotta, you were always famous!