Kate Bush Reflects On Monet And AI In Annual Christmas Message

Beloved art-pop recluse Kate Bush isn’t the type to make public appearances these days, but she does share occasional messages to the world on her website. When she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, Kate Bush didn’t attend, but she did share a statement. She shared another statement when she was named Record Store Day’s UK Ambassador earlier this year. In October, Bush gave an exceedingly rare BBC interview, and she said that she’s “got lots of ideas” for new music. Now, she’s shared a Christmas message, an annual ritual for her.

If Kate Bush does make another record, it’ll be her first since 2011’s 50 Words For Snow, which is basically a concept album about falling in love with a snowman. It’s Christmas music, kind of! Around the time that she did that BBC interview, Bush shared “Little Shrew (Snowflake),” an animated video for her 50 Words For Snow song “Snowflake,” to raise money for the War Child charity.

In her Christmas Eve message, Bush talks a bit about the reception for her “Little Shrew” video. She also mentions the “exceptionally dark news” around the world, the wars that keep raging and the children caught up in them, without mentioning the specific countries involved in those wars. And she writes about going to see a Monet exhibit and reflects on the future of art in the face of AI. Here’s her message:

It’s been really exciting to see the wonderfully positive feedback to the Little Shrew animation. Thank you so much to all of you who made a donation to War Child. They have been absolutely delighted with the response.

Little Shrew will be getting a bowl of especially delicious earthworms this Christmas morning.

It’s been another year of exceptionally dark news. It just keeps getting worse, doesn’t it?

The wars keep raging. We helplessly stand and watch as those poor people are caught up in the horrors of it all and of course there are the children…

It’s hard not to focus on the worry we all feel about these conflicts and the massive changes that are happening around us, but I’d like to try to find something positive to say for this Christmas message:

Happy Christmas Eve! My favourite day of the year. When I was a child, it used to have a special feeling. It even had a sort of Christmas Eve smell… a mixture of smoking coal fires and damp leaves, all bundled up in a drizzly English frozen fog. If I really work on it, I can still summon it up on the day. I’m working on it now…

I went to see the Monet exhibition. Twenty one paintings in two rooms — all featuring the Thames in the smog. They were incredibly atmospheric. The fact that they were all of the same environment made you feel like you were there yourself, wrapped up in a mysterious smog of muddy sulphurous yellows, sun-starved pinks, car-sick greens.

You could only make out vague, blurred shapes through the etherial, swirling veils…a majestic bridge here, a wispy boat there… these paintings were completely mesmerising. They transported you to London at the turn of the last century.

Monet thought that the smog was beautiful and that London would’ve looked utterly uninteresting without it. For him it was the smog that created the magic of the place.

I imagined him ready at first light, stood at his easel spluttering and coughing as he peered through the polluted air, with no choice but to gasp at its beauty.

It made me smile to read that although he sketched them while he was in London, he took them home and finished them off in France. Ha ha! So all is not as it seems — that sun-starved pink was actually lavish Giverny pink.

Is that us? Standing in awe at the dawn of AI, the symbol of modernity, as smog was for Monet at that time in the newly industrial London? Do we only see the twinkling light of the new invention, which so often catches the eye of our imagination… and what are those vague, dark sardonic shapes we can see in the background, behind the theatrical gauze?

It’s hard to make them out, but could they be our human pods, like those from the Matrix, being readied for us by eager, playful digits? Or maybe they are freshly painted bridges – robust, and lovingly built to carry us all into a much longed-for new age of healthy thinking?

All will be revealed when the smog begins to clear.

Merry Christmas everyone. I hope it’s a really joyful one for you all.

Happy new year.

Kate