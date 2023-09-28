Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2023 Performers, No Word On Kate Bush

In recent weeks, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has been in the news for reasons that its trustees and sponsors and various other associated parties presumably do not want. Earlier this month the Hall had to distance itself from co-founder Jann Wenner, kicking Wenner off of its Board of Directors after he voiced terrible opinions in the most quiet-part-loud manner imaginable. This might also cause people to think about the kind of thinking that went into the planning of the Hall Of Fame in the first place and to question whether anyone needs a Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in the first place. The people currently involved in the Hall would prefer you to stop thinking about all of that stuff and turn your attention instead to the upcoming induction ceremony.

Later this fall, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame will honor its latest class of inductees, which includes people like Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, and the late George Michael. The induction ceremony goes down 11/3 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and it’ll be broadcast live, for the first time ever, on Disney+. Nothing says rock ‘n’ roll like a live broadcast on Disney’s branded streaming service.

The Hall Of Fame has also announced some of the performers at this year’s induction ceremony. As ever, Kate Bush remains a massive question mark. Kate Bush’s only public appearances in the past few decades came during a 2014 residency in London. Could she attend her induction ceremony? Could she even perform? She has never performed in America before so that would be a big deal! But we still don’t know. We also don’t know about Rage Against The Machine, who canceled all of their 2023 tour dates after suffering through a 2022 reunion tour plagued by Zach De La Rocha’s leg injury and Tim Commerford’s cancer diagnosis. Tom Morello has been lobbying heavily to get into the Hall Of Fame, so it seems likely that he, at the very least, will attend.

We do, however, know that 2023 inductees Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, and Chaka Khan will all give performances. Other artists appearing at the induction ceremony will include Elton John, Dave Matthews, New Edition, and awards-show regulars St. Vincent, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, and H.E.R. It’s pretty easy to imagine which guests will salute which inductees, but I truly have no idea about Dave Matthews. Like: Is Dave Matthews going to cover Kate Bush? Missy Elliott? Rage? We’ll find out in November.