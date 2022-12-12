Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer

Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford revealed that he’s been battling prostate cancer in a new interview with Spin. Commerford said that only a small circle of family and friends and his bandmates knew about the diagnosis prior to this announcement. He had his prostate removed two months before heading out on RATM’s reunion tour earlier this year.

The bassist said that he was inspired to open up about his diagnosis after watching the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, which Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor could not attend because he also has prostate cancer.

“I’ve been someone that’s taken a lot of pride in being in shape and taking care of myself,” Commerford said. “But it’s something where either you’re either lucky or not.”

Commerford is currently working on new music with his new band 7D7D, where he plays with Mathias Wakrat and Jonny Polonsky. They just released a new single, “Misinformed”: