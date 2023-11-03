Kate Bush Shares Statement In Lieu Of Attending Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Tonight, Kate Bush will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Halll Of Fame. Ever since the announcement of this year’s induction class, Bush has been a huge question mark. Bush’s public appearances are extremely rare. Other than a 2014 residency in London, Bush hasn’t performed or even made any public appearances in decades, and she hasn’t appeared in America since the ’90s. Would the Hall Of Fame be enough to get her out of her house? No. It will not. Kate Bush isn’t coming to Brooklyn. Sorry. But she did make a statement about it.

Even Kate Bush’s public statements are pretty rare — reserved for big occasions like the unexpected chart resurgence of “Running Up That Hill” or, uh, Christmas. On her website, Bush has written that she’s humbled to be inducted: “I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honour is knowing that you felt I deserved it.” Bush also singles out one fellow inductee, Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin, for praise. Here’s what she’s written:

I am completely blown away by this huge honour — an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I never imagined I would be given this wonderful accolade. Last year was such a surprisingly successful time for my track Running Up That Hill and I’m sure that a lot of you who’ve voted me in to the RRHOF also drove that track up the charts. Thank you! I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honour is knowing that you felt I deserved it. The RRHOF has welcomed me into the most extraordinary rostrum of overwhelming talent. When I was growing up my hero was Elton John. I poured over his music, longed to be able to play piano like him and longed to write songs that could move people in the way his work moved me. That little girl in South East London could never have dreamed she’d be sharing the event tonight with Bernie Taupin, Elton’s writing partner, an incredible lyricist who inspired me to keep writing songs – to keep trying. Congratulations Bernie! Congratulations to everyone who is being inducted tonight! Music is at the core of who I am and, like all musicians, being on the journey of trying to create something musically interesting is rife with feelings of doubt and insecurity. I’m only five foot three, but today I feel a little taller. Kate

The 2023 induction ceremony goes down tonight at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and it’ll air live on Disney+. Kate Bush needs to wash her hair.