Ice Spice Shares New Tracks On Y2K! Deluxe

Earlier this year, Ice Spice dropped her rather forgettable debut album Y2K! (the Central Cee collab, however, is a great time). Now, the viral Bronx rapper is back with the deluxe edition, playfully and perhaps annoyingly titled Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe).

This expanded version includes five new tracks: “Hannah Montana” with NLE Choppa and DaBaby, “So What?,” “BB Belt remix” with BB Trickz, “Popa remix” with Anuel AA, and “Like.” DaBaby is an interesting choice for a feature, considering his infamous homophobic comments that he apologized for and then deleted the apology. Apparently he released a mixtape in September, and the cover depicts him standing on a Cybertruck, which is definitely a choice. Stream Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) below.