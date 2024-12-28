Earlier this month, Miya Folick announced her third album Erotica Veronica to follow last year’s Roach. So far the LA singer-songwriter has released “La Da Da,” “Alaska,” and “Erotica,” and now she’s back with “This Time Around.”

“Kate and I wrote this in Brooklyn on the floor,” Folick wrote on Instagram. “Just two guitars and a voice memo. I’ll share the demo eventually. We recorded this version in LA with the best band and engineer. I cried when I heard the final mix. I was walking along the beach in California but got so hyped I had to run. Sad songs do that to me. (warning: Meg’s solos are so heartbreaking it’s unbearable.) Whatever kind of holiday season you’re having, I hope this brings you some comfort. The song is meant to be hopeful.”

“This Time Around” is the perfect reflective ballad to tie up the year. Listen below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miya Folick (@miyafolick)

Erotica Veronica is out 2/28 via Nettwerk.