Watch Anyma Bring Out FKA twigs And Ellie Goulding At Vegas Sphere

News December 30, 2024 4:35 PM By Abby Jones

Anyma, the DJ who’s collaborated with his girlfriend Grimes on tracks like “Welcome To The Opera” and “Taratata,” is the first non-rock act to headline the Sphere in Las Vegas. He’s currently hosting a New Year’s Eve residency there, and on Saturday night, he brought out FKA twigs for his recent remix of “Eusexua,” one of the Best Songs Of 2024. Twigs sang while a video of herself dancing displayed on that famously giant LED screen above her.

Grimes, as any good partner should, has been hyping up Anyma’s Sphere shows on X, the website her ex Elon Musk owns. It seems like Grimes has been doing well lately; she smartly dodged Azealia Banks’ recent attempt to rekindle their infamous beef, and is now turning to God to help her quit vaping.

On Sunday night Anyma’s surprise guest was Ellie Goulding, who sang their upcoming collab “Hypnotized.”

