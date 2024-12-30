Watch Anyma Bring Out FKA twigs And Ellie Goulding At Vegas Sphere

Anyma, the DJ who’s collaborated with his girlfriend Grimes on tracks like “Welcome To The Opera” and “Taratata,” is the first non-rock act to headline the Sphere in Las Vegas. He’s currently hosting a New Year’s Eve residency there, and on Saturday night, he brought out FKA twigs for his recent remix of “Eusexua,” one of the Best Songs Of 2024. Twigs sang while a video of herself dancing displayed on that famously giant LED screen above her.

Grimes, as any good partner should, has been hyping up Anyma’s Sphere shows on X, the website her ex Elon Musk owns. It seems like Grimes has been doing well lately; she smartly dodged Azealia Banks’ recent attempt to rekindle their infamous beef, and is now turning to God to help her quit vaping.

Anyone whose at the sphere rn it about to witness true innovation in cinema @anyma_eva — Grimes (@Grimezsz) December 28, 2024

It's just a funny joke bro. not trying to paint u as a villain. i didn't "get dumped". I bounced. My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I'm in love. no regrets. Life is as beautiful as u want it to be. Ur insanely talented. even after all this, I want u to… — Grimes (@Grimezsz) December 26, 2024

I also literally did smell like a roll of nickels because I had a bunch of shell casings in my purse and every time I had to use anything in my purse my hands got this distinct metallic smell https://t.co/vo1h84b6FN — Grimes (@Grimezsz) December 26, 2024

It is so monumentally embarrassing that I am finally getting into Christianity because it's the only way I can quit vaping. I am more of a general deist/ feel like god is physics/ math / sees itself thru our eyes kinda vibe in terms of what I "actually think" (the universe is… https://t.co/HCDEXh2EvR — Grimes (@Grimezsz) December 28, 2024

On Sunday night Anyma’s surprise guest was Ellie Goulding, who sang their upcoming collab “Hypnotized.”