Our first big-statement album of 2025 has arrived. Atlanta rap star Lil Baby was relatively quiet in 2024. He got namechecked on Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which he didn’t like, and he lost a lot of money gambling. There was a weapon arrest a few months ago, and he also teamed up with Central Cee for the international hit “Band4Band,” but that counts as a quiet year for a rapper of Baby’s stature. Today, however, Baby is back with the new album WHAM. As the cover art makes clear, the title has nothing to do with George Michael or Andrew Ridgeley. Instead, it’s an acronym for Who Hard As Me.

WHAM follows Lil Baby’s 2022 album It’s Only Me, and it arrives without much of a rollout. The big news on this album is the existence of “Dum, Dumb, And Dumber,” the summit meeting with Future and the recently-freed Young Thug. (Last June, the incarcerated Thug tweeted the phrase “whateva wham say goes,” so maybe that was the rollout.) The album also has appearances from GloRilla, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Rod Wave, and Rylo Rodriguez. Producers include Wheezy, Southside, London On Da Track, and Krazy Mob, among others.

First impression: “Dumb, Dumb, And Dumber” really is as exciting as its lineup implies, even if these guys are all just back to stunting on everyone. Baby is really rapping on this album, and he’s relying on production that uses a lot of churning strings. He’s really reaching for blockbuster status, even if he’s basically working with the same sound that he’s always had. Check out the album and the “F U 2X” video below.

Also, Young Thug would like to clarify something regarding his verse.

When I said these U.S bitches kinda bad I meant “bad girls” not ugly girls.. we got the prettiest girls on earth… — Young Thug (@youngthug) January 3, 2025

WHAM is out now on Quality Control/Motown/UMG.