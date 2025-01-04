Jane’s Addiction Members Are Making New Music Together Without Perry Farrell

Last year, Jane’s Addiction embarked on a reunion tour that ended early when Perry Farrell began fighting with Dave Navarro. Farrell’s wife said he’d see an ENT and a guitar tech from the show said the band was over. Now, it seems the band is up to something, this time without Farrell.

Bassist Eric Avery posted a video on Instagram of himself in the studio, tagging Navarro and drummer Stephen Perkins. The caption reads: “Writing some more new lines to some of Stephens drumming. Look forward to getting some Mr Navarro on them. 2025!” Perkins reposted.

In an interview published three days before Jane’s Addiction’s doomed final show, Avery prophesied, “If there is a Jane’s Addiction in 2025, there will be new music. But you never know if there’s going to be a band at all.”

This could be hope for Jane’s, though the group’s website has even been taken down. Perhaps it could be a new version of Deconstruction, the band Navarro and Avery formed when Jane’s broke up in 1991. (Perkins was invited to join them then but did Porno For Pyros with Farrell instead.) Or this could be a new band. We shall see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Avery (@ericaveryinsta)