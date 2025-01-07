Skeleten – “Let It Grow”

New Music January 7, 2025 9:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In October, the Russ Fitzgibbon-led project Skeleten announced a new LP, Mentalized, coming in February. We’ve heard a crop of singles already, including “Deep Scene,” “Love Enemy,” “Viagra,” and “Bodys Chorus.” Now, Skeleten is back with the chilled out “Let It Grow,” which sounds kind of like Phil Collins at the clurb. (A high compliment.)

“‘Let It Grow’ was so natural, it just kinda started existing without me even realizing it,” Fitzgibbon says. “Which I guess is the whole vibe of the song. Surrender and acceptance??”

Surrender for yourself below.

Mentalized is out 2/7 via 2MR/Astral People.

