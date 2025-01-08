Great Grandpa Announce New Album Patience, Moonbeam: Hear “Junior”

Last year, Great Grandpa returned with “Kid,” their first new song in five years. The indie rock darlings followed it with “Doom,” and today they’re finally announcing Patience, Moonbeam, the follow-up to 2019’s Four Of Arrows. The flourishing single “Junior” is out now.

Since Four Of Arrows, Al Menne moved to LA and released their debut solo album Freak Accident, Dylan Hanwright got married and started producing for other bands, Cam LaFlam opened his own bookstore, and Pat and Carrie Goodwin moved to Denmark and had a baby. “Junior,” like both “Kid” and “Doom,” is simultaneously gentle and intense, serving as a riveting folk odyssey. Dive in below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sleep”

02 “Never Rest”

03 “Junior”

04 “Emma”

05 “Lady Bug”

06 “Kiss The Dice”

07 “Doom”

08 “Task”

09 “Top Gun”

10 “Patience, Moonbeam”

11 “Ephemera”

12 “Kid”

TOUR DATES:

01/29 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

01/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

01/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

02/01 – Boston, MA @ Something in the Way Fest

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell

03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Patience, Moonbeam is out 3/28 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.