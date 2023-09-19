Great Grandpa’s Al Menne is releasing their debut solo album, Freak Accident, later this week. They’ve shared “Kill Me,” “Grandma’s Garden,” and “Beth” from it already, and today they’re back with one last advance single: Freak Accident‘s title track, which features vocals from Whitmer Thomas, the musician and comedian who Menne has previously worked with. “I grew up feeling like I didn’t really belong,” Menne said. “I felt kind of like an outsider in my own family for a little bit. I’d ask myself, why do I feel so weird in all of these situations? And I think it’s because I’m trans, and I didn’t know it then.” Listen below.

Freak Accident is out 9/22 via Double Double Whammy.