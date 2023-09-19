Al Menne – “Freak Accident”

Seannie Bryan

New Music September 19, 2023 12:03 PM By James Rettig

Al Menne – “Freak Accident”

Seannie Bryan

New Music September 19, 2023 12:03 PM By James Rettig

Great Grandpa’s Al Menne is releasing their debut solo album, Freak Accident, later this week. They’ve shared “Kill Me,” “Grandma’s Garden,” and “Beth” from it already, and today they’re back with one last advance single: Freak Accident‘s title track, which features vocals from Whitmer Thomas, the musician and comedian who Menne has previously worked with. “I grew up feeling like I didn’t really belong,” Menne said. “I felt kind of like an outsider in my own family for a little bit. I’d ask myself, why do I feel so weird in all of these situations? And I think it’s because I’m trans, and I didn’t know it then.” Listen below.

Freak Accident is out 9/22 via Double Double Whammy.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jann Wenner Says Women And Black Artists Were Not Intellectually Articulate Enough To Be Interviewed For His New Book Of Rockstar Interviews

5 days ago 0

22 Thoughts On Homecoming 2023, Where The National Reasserted Their Might And Pavement Played Maybe Their Last Show Ever

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest