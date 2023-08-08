Last month, Great Grandpa’s Al Menne announced their debut solo album, Freak Accident, and shared its lead single “Kill Me.” It was produced by Christian Lee Hutson, engineered and mixed by Jay Som (aka Melina Duterte), and Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy plays guitar on it. Today, Menne is sharing a new song from it, “Grandma’s Garden,” which features some itchy and satisfying playing from Duffy.

“‘Grandma’s Garden’ is an over larking feeling of nostalgia. The remembrance of running through my grandparents’ pastures with my brothers sweeps into the feeling of not fitting into grown-up’s ideas of who I would be as a kid,” Menne said. “The demo of this song is smaller and almost sweeter sounding which holds a place in my heart, but I’ve always loved songs that sonically and lyrically are at odds. This song feels like summer to me.”

Freak Accident is out 9/22 via Double Double Whammy.