Al Menne – “Beth”

Seannie Bryan

New Music August 29, 2023 10:56 AM By Chris DeVille

Al Menne – “Beth”

Seannie Bryan

New Music August 29, 2023 10:56 AM By Chris DeVille

Great Grandpa singer Al Menne has been rolling out their debut solo album Freak Accident this summer. Early singles “Kill Me” and “Grandma’s Garden” portended a softer, more folk-pop-oriented sound than heard from Menne’s band, and today’s haunted, whispery ballad “Beth” takes that a step farther by basically sounding like a Phoebe Bridgers song. That makes sense because Bridgers’ pal Christian Lee Hutson plays guitar on the track. Jodi’s Nico Levine is in there on pedal steel too, lending just the right amount of gorgeous shading to the song’s minimal canvas.

Menne tells us, “I wrote ‘Beth’ as a way to sort through someone else’s lived experience. This song is a familial love letter to someone I’ve felt rather estranged from even though there is an exterior presentation that “everything is fine.” Listen below.

Freak Accident is out 9/22 on Double Double Whammy.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Viral Country Singer Oliver Anthony Pisses Off Racists With First Interview Since Topping Hot 100

7 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Alice Cooper

7 days ago 0

Carly Rae Jepsen Is No Longer Being Managed By Scooter Braun Either

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest