Since releasing Heaven Is A Junkyard — the first Youth Lagoon album in eight years — in 2023, Trevor Powers has shared a few songs: “Football,” “Lucy Takes A Picture,” and “My Beautiful Girl.” It turns out those are taken from his new LP Rarely Do I Dream, which he’s announcing today, alongside the release of the dreamy new single “Speed Freak.”

“This song came from a thought I had of giving the angel of death a hug,” he explained. “We spend our whole lives running from this thing we can’t outrun. This body is temporary, but there is no death. Only transformation. A door opens when you learn to let go of the identity you’ve been building your whole life. Someone told me a couple years ago, ‘I have good news for you and I have bad news. The bad news is Trevor is doomed. There’s no hope for Trevor. The good news is — you’re not Trevor.’ When I heard that, it clicked.”

The inspiration for Rarely Do I Dream was sparked when Powers discovered a shoebox of home videos in his parents’ basement and began experimenting with them in his art. “What I was really consumed with was how much I could zoom in on my actual history,” he said. “I wanted to really make someone feel like they were inside my living room in 1993, but rearrange the furniture a bit. Something about combining that level of hyperreality with fairytales of devils and detectives weirdly felt like the truest way to immortalize these pieces of my family.”

Watch the Tyler T. Williams-directed music video for “Speak Freak” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Neighborhood Scene”

02 “Speed Freak”

03 “Football”

04 “Gumshoe (Dracula From Arkansas)”

05 “Seersucker”

06 “Lucy Takes A Picture”

07 “Perfect World”

08 “My Beautiful Girl”

09 “Canary”

10 “Parking Lot”

11 “Saturday Cowboy Matinee”

12 “Home Movies (1989-1993)”

TOUR DATES:

03/27 – Spokane, WA @ District Bar @ Knitting Factory

03/28 – Missoula, MT @ ZACC

03/29 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Fest

04/03 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

04/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

04/05 – Victoria, BC @ Upstairs

04/06 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

04/08 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

04/10 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04/11 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

04/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

04/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/16 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

04/18 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

04/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Altar)

04/20 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

04/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

04/25 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

04/26 – New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom

04/27 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs

04/29 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Axis

05/02 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05/04 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

05/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

05/07 – Chicago, IL @ Outset

05/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

05/09 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

05/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Atomic Cowboy

05/13 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

05/15 – Denver, CO @ Marquis

05/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

Rarely Do I Dream is out 2/21 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.