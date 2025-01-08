At the end of the month, L.S. Dunes will unveil their sophomore album Violet. So far the emo supergroup has shared the singles “Fatal Deluxe,” “Machines,” and “Paper Tigers,” and today they’re back with the cathartic title track.

“I think ‘Violet’ is the song that fully encapsulates everything we do as a band,” bassist Tim Payne explains. “Frank [Iero] brought the demo to the band as a fully structured song, and it seemed that we all just knew immediately what we had to do. I hear quite a few elements from songs on Past Lives, but it’s filtered through the lens of a more established musical language between us, and we were able to take this already incredible song Frank wrote and elevate it to a place I don’t think any of us imagined it could go.”

“This song is about someone getting exactly what they deserve,” Anthony Green adds. “This song helped me get through the feeling of being ghosted.”

The revenge-fueled ripper comes with a music video directed by Militarie Gun’s Ian Shelton. Watch below.

Violet is out 1/31 on Fantasy Records.