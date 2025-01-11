DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ is generous. The beloved London producer closed out 2024 with the album Sorcery, which followed August’s Hex. Today, she’s back with her first new material of 2025, “Will My Love.”

“A brand-new track for a brand-new year! Sorry there’s so much awful in the world right now, but maybe this will help?” she wrote on Bandcamp. She added that more new music is coming “very soon.” The seven-minute tune comes with a hypnotic music video; watch below.