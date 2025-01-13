The Colombian singer and producer Ela Minus was a Stereogum Artist To Watch in 2020, and she’ll release her sophomore album Dia later this week. I have heard it, and it’s excellent. You might’ve heard much of the LP, too, since we’ve already posted the early singles “Combat,” “Broken,” and “Upwards.” A few days before the record drops, Minus has added one more song to streaming. You see what I did there? Wordplay! That’s blogging, baby!

The new Ela Minus track has the fun title “QQQQ,” and it fits the over tone of Dia. “QQQQ” has a pulsing house beat, but the song itself is melancholic synthpop or maybe even electroclash, with tons of distorted, robotic filters on Minus’ deadpan vocals. It reminds me of Fever Ray, and that’s a compliment. Listen below.

Dia is out 1/17 on Domino.