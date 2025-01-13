Watch Michael Shannon Cover R.E.M.’s “Swan Swan H,” Accidentally Intimidate WGN Morning News Anchor

Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy’s R.E.M. tribute band is heading back out on the road this winter, this time performing Fables Of The Reconstruction. Like last year’s Murmur tour, this one has sparked a number of media appearances, including last week’s stop at The Tonight Show. The next day, the guys became the latest indie musicians to perform on Chicago TV fixture WGN’s local news broadcast, joining the likes of Wand and Black Midi.

On WGN, Shannon, Narducy, and bandmate Dag Juhlin performed a stripped-down version of R.E.M.’s “Swan Swan H,” and they sat for an interview. During the chat, anchor Robin Baumgarten noted that she was intimidated by Shannon’s smoldering intensity — and honestly, I get it, Robin! The man has an aura. Watch below.