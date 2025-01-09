Big-deal actor Michael Shannon is fully in the indie rock zone these days. Just in the past few weeks, he’s covered the Silver Jews at a David Berman tribute and played a set of improvised indie-rap with some other character actors. This time of year, many of Shannon’s peers are going on late-night shows as part of their Oscar campaigns. But two-time nominee Shannon, whose performance in The Bikeriders at least deserves to be in the awards conversation, is currently doing the late-night rounds to promote the touring R.E.M. tribute band that he’s got going with fellow Chicago guy Jason Narducy.

Just yesterday, Bob Mould announced his new album Here We Go Crazy. Jason Narducy is in Mould’s backing band alongside drummer extraordinaire Jon Wurster, and those guys will all do some touring this spring. Before that happens, though, Narducy and Michael Shannon will head out on the road to perform R.E.M.’s 1985 album Fables Of The Reconstruction — the follow-up to their Murmur tour. (This makes me feel sorry for Reckoning, which as of now doesn’t have its own Michael Shannon/Jason Narducy tour.) Last night, Shannon and Narducy were on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show to cover the R.E.M. classic “Driver 8.”

Shannon and Narducy’s backing band included the aforementioned Jon Wurster on drums, as well as Wilco’s John Stirratt on bass and Poi Dog Pondering’s Dag Juhlin on guitar. For the most part, the performance was what it says on the label. Shannon, Narducy, and friends played a fairly straightforward version of “Driver 8,” a great song that’s been covered many times over the years. Shannon’s maybe not the world’s greatest singer, but he’s perfectly solid, and he brings the same passionate intensity that he does to his acting roles. It’s good shit! Below, watch last night’s performance and R.E.M.’s OG “Driver 8” video.

The Fables Of The Reconstruction tour kicks off on Valentine’s Day — ooh la la — at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California. Read our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Michael Shannon here.