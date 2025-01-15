A lot has happened since Mumford & Sons’ last studio album, 2018’s Delta. For starters, we’ve had two presidential elections, endured a pandemic, and the right-wing social media influencer Andy Ngo got pelted with a milkshake while covering a Proud Boys rally.

That experience inspired Ngo to write his bestselling book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy. Mumford & Sons’ founding banjoist Winston Marshall read it and tweeted about how much he liked it. After that co-sign sparked backlash, Marshall apologized and took a leave of absence from the band. Then he recanted that apology and left Mumford & Sons for good. Marcus Mumford put out a solo album, too, but I don’t think anyone got any right-wing vibes from it.

Now, with one less son among them, Mumford & Sons have announced their upcoming fifth studio album, their first in seven years. Rushmere will be released on March 28, and its first single arrives this Friday. The trio recorded it with Dave Cobb. No word yet on whether or not that Pharrell collab will end up on it. See their announcement post below.