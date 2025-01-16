Mari Maurice, known professionally as More Eaze, has collaborated with people like claire rousay and Lomelda. Lynn Avery, formerly known as Iceblink, teamed up with Fleet Foxes and Cole Pulice on a track from the recent TRAИƧA compilation. Now, More Eaze and Lynn Avery have started a new project together. They’re called Pink Must, and their self-titled debut is out next month.

That name looks wrong, doesn’t it? Shouldn’t it be Pink Mist? As in: What your body becomes if you explode? Maybe the wrongness is the point. Anyway, Pink Must started as a remote collaboration, with More Eaze and Lynn Avery sending demos between New York and Texas, but it became something else when they became an in-person unit in Brooklyn in 2023.

In advance of their album’s release, Pink Must have shared a couple of tracks. “Morphe Sun” is an evocative little experiment that’s built from chopped-up, flickering drum and guitar sounds. It’s a pop song, in its own way. “Himbo” lasts for six minutes, and it’s more of an ambient meditation, but it also has fuzzy guitars. Below, check out both songs and the album’s tracklist.

<a href="https://pinkmust.bandcamp.com/album/pink-must">Pink Must by Pink Must</a>

<a href="https://pinkmust.bandcamp.com/album/pink-must">Pink Must by Pink Must</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Morphe Sun”

02 “Disappointed”

03 “Away”

04 “Himbo”

05 “Corporate Ladder”

06 “Cost Of Living”

07 “Long In The Arms”

08 “Karaoke Of The Bends”

09 “Blessings”

Pink Must is out 2/28 on 15 love.