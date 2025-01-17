Next month Mallrat releases her sophomore effort Light hit my face like a straight right out. So far the Australian musician has shared “Ray Of Light,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Horses,” and now she’s unveiling the final preview “Pavement.”

“Pavement” is a euphoric, clubby tune written and produced with Buddy Ross, with additional production by Styalz Fuego. It samples DJ Zirk’s “Born 2 Lose” and Cub Sport’s “Beg U.” About the tune, Mallrat said:

I love this song because there are two very contrasting samples in it. Cub Sport are a band from my hometown Brisbane and my best friends. I have been obsessed with “Beg U” since Tim from Cub Sport sent me the demo a few years ago. Tim and Sam from the band are married and their first dance was to a Buddy Ross song. So “Pavement” feels very full circle. Sampling is my favorite thing about making music, even more so than writing lyrics. It’s exciting to be able to imagine sounds in new ways, even if it’s just sampling my own voice. It builds a story and injects vivid characters into the song; it feels more from my heart.

Listen below.

Light hit my face like a straight right out is out 2/14 via Nettwerk.