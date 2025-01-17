Clairo recently ended her Charm tour in extremely silly fashion and appeared on the SahBabii track “Show Off.” Last night, Clairo was a surprise guest at the Flying Cloud Revue, a benefit show that Brooklyn artist and Big Thief producer Sam Evian put on at New York’s Le Poisson Rouge. Together, Clairo and Evian covered one of the great 20th-century pop standards.

Last night’s Flying Cloud Revue benefit featured appearances from people like Palehound, Kate Bollinger, and Blonde Redhead’s Kazu Makino. At some point in the night, Clairo joined Sam Evian to sing “Wichita Lineman,” the beautifully bittersweet pop classic that Jimmy Webb wrote for Glen Campbell in 1968. That song has inspired enough different versions that Nate Patrin wrote a Stereogum Gotcha Covered column on it in 2017, and now the supremely chill Clairo/Sam Evian version joins that lineage. Below, watch footage of last night’s cover and listen to Glen Campbell’s original.