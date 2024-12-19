Clairo’s Tour Ended With A Rap Battle

Since early September, the ultra-chill indie-pop phenom Clairo has been touring behind her recent album Charm. Clairo was supposed to do a three-night stand at Toronto’s Massey Hall back in October, but she postponed those shows, citing exhaustion. I don’t blame her. If I had to deal with the crowd hijinks at Clairo shows every night, I’d be exhausted, too.

There have been lots of hijinks. At recent Clairo shows, multiple fans have come up onstage to do backflips. Clairo ended the North American leg of her tour by finishing up her rescheduled Massey Hall shows last night, and all three of her sets involved some level of crowd silliness.

On Monday night, for instance, a fan did a cartwheel into the splits, and she ripped her pants.

On Tuesday, a bunch of fans joined Clairo onstage for a mouth-trumpet competition.

This was evidently inspired by the mouth-trumpet thing that Clairo’s been doing on this tour while performing her song “Juna.” She did it in her Tonight Show performance, too. Scott informs me that “it’s a thing.”

And last night, the final night of the Clairo tour, four fans came up to battle one another in a quick freestyle cipher, accompanied by a laid-back groove from Clairo’s band. Toronto is a world-renown hub of battle-rap culture, but that culture didn’t exactly show out at this Clairo show. Only one of these kids seemed to have even the most elementary understanding of how to rap, and nobody wanted to hurt anyone else’s feelings, so what are we even doing here? The biggest roomshaking haymaker of the night was this: “Then we got you, I don’t wanna be rude, but you should go to someone else for your tattoos.” Watch the new king of the Dot put his money where his mouth is below.

Rest in peace to Pat Stay; I’m sorry you didn’t live to see this. Clairo’s tour goes international next year, and we can only imagine the hijinks ahead.