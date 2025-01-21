MusiCares’ Grateful Dead Tribute Will Feature The War On Drugs, Vampire Weekend, Noah Kahan, My Morning Jacket, & More

Every year, the Recording Academy uses the weekend of the Grammy Awards to salute a musical legend with its MusiCares benefit show. This year, the MusiCares Persons Of The Year — awkward-ass phrase — are the Grateful Dead, who also just got the Kennedy Center Honors from the outgoing Joe Biden administration. At the Kennedy Center gala, artists like Sturgill Simpson, Maggie Rogers, and Dave Matthews covered the Dead. At the MusiCares show, a bunch of other people will pay tribute.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a number of big names have signed on to take part in the MusiCares concert, including Dead & Company, band member John Mayer, and longtime collaborator Bruce Hornsby. Some of the other bookings show how influential the Dead have been on the last few generations of alt-rock, including the War On Drugs, Vampire Weekend, My Morning Jacket, Noah Kahan, Billy Strings, and the War & Treaty. Ascendant country star Sierra Farrell will also perform with Willie Nelson’s son Lukas.

The rest of the lineup includes the various legends and Grammy favorites that you’d expect for an event like this: Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood with the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Norah Jones, Maren Morris, Dwight Yoakam, Sammy Hagar, Zac Brown. Andy Cohen, apparently a big Deadhead who’s had Bob Weir on Watch What Happens Live, will host. It all goes down 1/31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.