Trevor Noah Will Host The Grammys For The Fifth Straight Year

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

News January 21, 2025 1:33 PM By Abby Jones

The 2025 Grammys are imminent, and the Recording Academy has announced the show’s host. Trevor Noah, now a Grammy nominee himself for Best Comedy Album, will host for the fifth year in a row.

Noah first hosted the Grammys in January 2021, which primarily took place in a pared-down outside setup that enforced some degree of social distancing. These Grammy Awards, too, will be held under slightly upsetting conditions, as wildfires continue to ravage LA. The show is still scheduled to go on at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2 and will broadcast live on Paramount+ and CBS. See the full list of nominees here.

