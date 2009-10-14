New Wild Nothing – “Confirmation”

Wild Nothing is 21-year-old Blacksburg, Virginia songwriter Jack Tatum (aka Jack And The Whale aka a member of Facepaint). Yeah, another one man band. But no, not just another one man band. Instead of doing the fuzzy lo-fi thing, Tatum wraps his elastic voice in a dramatic dream-pop haze. (Or in a song like “Live In Dreams” you hear bedroom Marr and Moz.) In an interview he mentions the Cocteau Twins along with Shop Assistants, My Bloody Valentine, and, yes, the Smiths (plus the Radio Dept. and other Swedish pop-makers) as influences. To give you more of an idea he covers Kate Bush’s “Cloudbusting.” To give you even more of an idea…



Wild Nothing – “Confirmation” (MP3)

(Via Transparent)

The aforementioned “Cloudbusting”:

Wild Nothing – “Cloudbusting” (MP3)

Look for his forthcoming Capture Tracks debut. Until then, you’ll find more at MySpace.