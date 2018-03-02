Bruce Hamilton

Frank Zappa’s We’re Only In It For The Money Is The ’60s Psych Satire That Became A ’60s Psych Classic

"To be the man, you gotta beat the man, and...I’m the man." - The Nature Boy, Ric Flair Statistically, there’s a good chance…
Bruce Hamilton | March 2, 2018 - 9:35 am
Space Camp - Press Pic

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: Space Camp

Space Camp are a three-piece hardcore band from northern Connecticut, and that’s probably the easiest, most conventional way to describe them. In the case of…
Bruce Hamilton | February 22, 2017 - 3:18 pm
Bonny Doon - Bonny Doon

Premiere

Bonny Doon – “I See You”

Detroit rock-country outfit Bonny Doon are leading off the rollout for their self-titled debut album with the soft-and-sweet "I See You." Bonny Doon is a…
Bruce Hamilton | January 4, 2017 - 10:11 am
Led Zeppelin

2016 In Review

Everyone Who Was Sued For Stealing Songs In 2016

There’s a lot to say about "Blurred Lines," the inescapable (at the time) 2013 hit penned by Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams, and T.I., and not…
Bruce Hamilton | December 9, 2016 - 1:25 pm
Nathan East - Reverence

Premiere

Nathan East – “Serpentine Fire” (Feat. Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, & Members Of Earth, Wind & Fire)

It’s a bit out of the ordinary to premiere a track that was recorded 25 years ago, but we can take exception to what might…
Bruce Hamilton | December 8, 2016 - 10:39 am
Jenn Grant - Paradise

Premiere

Jenn Grant – “Galaxies”

Canadian songwriter Jenn Grant will soon release her sixth LP, Paradise, the product of a whole year spent in the home studio with producer/husband Daniel…
Bruce Hamilton | November 30, 2016 - 9:11 am
Telafon Tel Aviv

Premiere

Telefon Tel Aviv – “Reak What”

Since the passing of Charlie Cooper in 2009, Telefon Tel Aviv’s other half Josh Eustis has remained active by recording with Puscifer, touring with Nine…
Bruce Hamilton | November 28, 2016 - 12:03 pm
Gavin Turek -
Credit: TIGER TIGER

Premiere

Gavin Turek – “Good Look For You”

Gavin Turek is a Los Angeles-based soul singer with an affinity for disco, electropop, and a handful of other equally extroverted dance-floor genres. Today, she's…
Bruce Hamilton | November 17, 2016 - 11:00 am
Molly Burch -

Premiere

Molly Burch – “Try”

To hype Please Be Mine, her debut album on Captured Tracks, Austin transplant Molly Burch has released "Try," a spacious and sweet throwback number. With…
Bruce Hamilton | November 16, 2016 - 2:59 pm
Sinkane - Life & Livin' It

Sinkane – “U’Huh” Video

Sinkane is the project of Ahmed Gallab, a multi-instrumentalist and curator of ridiculously catchy songs, with a little help from his friends. Today the band…
Bruce Hamilton | November 16, 2016 - 10:16 am
Deerhoof -

Premiere

Hear Deerhoof’s “Delight” And Read Their Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Diary

Last month, we heard the premiere of Deerhoof's breezy "Risk Free," the A-side of the upcoming seven-inch record I thought We Were friends, along with…
Bruce Hamilton | November 16, 2016 - 9:17 am
thexx-9.17.2012liveshow1-616x365
Credit: FACT Magazine

The xx Announce Tour Dates By Mailing Tickets To Fans

The past four weeks have been especially ripe with xx hype. For those out of the loop, the subtle-pop trio just released a busy new
Bruce Hamilton | November 15, 2016 - 5:37 pm
Cave People video

Premiere

Cave People – “Sinning Tree” Video

Philly alt-rock outfit Cave People just released Sinning Tree, their first full-length album, and today they've given us a video for the song of the…
Bruce Hamilton | November 14, 2016 - 9:43 am
Menace Beach -

Premiere

Menace Beach – “Give Blood”

"Give Blood" is the latest from across-the-pond fuzz rockers Menace Beach, the Leeds-based group responsible for 2015's wonderfully hazy Super Transporterreum. Despite the fact that…
Bruce Hamilton | November 14, 2016 - 8:58 am
SSHH -

Premiere

SSHH – “Get Up Stand Up” (Bob Marley Cover) (Feat. Eddie Vedder)

Sshh Liguz and Zak Starkey (son of Ringo) are the brains behind SSHH, the electro-punk duo slated to release their debut album, ISSUES, later this…
Bruce Hamilton | November 10, 2016 - 2:33 pm
Yes Sent from my iPhone
0 |
November 21, 2017 on Thee Oh Sees – “You Will Find It Here”
When I hear it playing in my head, it's always on a flip phone.
+12 |
October 2, 2017 on Souljaboytellem.com Turns 10
Thank you, it has been edited
+1 |
November 2, 2016 on Watch An Unearthed Neutral Milk Hotel House Show From Halloween 1997
Agreed, I had missed Talk Tight upon it's release but I'm digging it now. Also, point taken.
+3 |
November 2, 2016 on Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Julie’s Place”
thankfully this won't maroon kendrick's illustrious career
+3 |
October 12, 2016 on Maroon 5 – “Don’t Wanna Know” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
it's cool to see her own this and not try to "back pedal" from it
+8 |
September 14, 2016 on Watch Ariana Grande Try To Explain What A Dick Bicycle Is To Ellen DeGeneres
This is proof that as a fan of IDM, you can't "Twin" em all.
0 |
September 13, 2016 on Aphex Twin Announces First US Show In 8 Years
big fan of this band and big ups to Stereogum for not "glossing" over any details
+2 |
September 13, 2016 on G.L.O.S.S. Explain Why They Turned Down A $50K Epitaph Deal
This merch is "for the birds," i'm surprised he thought he would get off "Scott"-free for this one
+2 |
September 13, 2016 on Travis Scott’s Latest Merch Is A Generic Stuffed Animal Marked Up 385%

