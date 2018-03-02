Bruce Hamilton

Band To Watch: Space Camp
Space Camp are a three-piece hardcore band from northern Connecticut, and that’s probably the easiest, most conventional way to describe them. In the case of…
Bonny Doon – “I See You”
Detroit rock-country outfit Bonny Doon are leading off the rollout for their self-titled debut album with the soft-and-sweet "I See You." Bonny Doon is a…
Jenn Grant – “Galaxies”
Canadian songwriter Jenn Grant will soon release her sixth LP, Paradise, the product of a whole year spent in the home studio with producer/husband Daniel…
Telefon Tel Aviv – “Reak What”
Since the passing of Charlie Cooper in 2009, Telefon Tel Aviv’s other half Josh Eustis has remained active by recording with Puscifer, touring with Nine…
Gavin Turek – “Good Look For You”
Gavin Turek is a Los Angeles-based soul singer with an affinity for disco, electropop, and a handful of other equally extroverted dance-floor genres. Today, she's…
Molly Burch – “Try”
To hype Please Be Mine, her debut album on Captured Tracks, Austin transplant Molly Burch has released "Try," a spacious and sweet throwback number. With…
Sinkane – “U’Huh” Video
Sinkane is the project of Ahmed Gallab, a multi-instrumentalist and curator of ridiculously catchy songs, with a little help from his friends. Today the band…
Cave People – “Sinning Tree” Video
Philly alt-rock outfit Cave People just released Sinning Tree, their first full-length album, and today they've given us a video for the song of the…