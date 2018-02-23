The Hollywood Reporter

nicole_schott_skating-1519396501
Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

German Figure Skater Slammed For Performing To Schindler’s List Score

Social media erupted with criticisms when German figure skater Nicole Schott began performing to the Schindler's List score during her free skate performance at the…
Katie Kilkenny / The Hollywood Reporter | February 23, 2018 - 9:40 am
Hedley
Credit: Jeremy Chan Photography/Getty Images

Hedley Pulled From Juno Awards Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

The organizers of Canada's Juno Awards on Wednesday said the rock band Hedley would not be performing at the upcoming awards ceremony amid sexual misconduct…
Etan Vlessing / The Hollywood Reporter | February 14, 2018 - 6:42 pm
LeBron James
Credit: Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James To Produce House Party Reboot

As Los Angeles hosts its first NBA All-Star shindig in seven years, LeBron James is prepping a Hollywood bash of his own.
Tatiana Siegel / The Hollywood Reporter | February 13, 2018 - 7:27 pm
Taylor Sw*ft
Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Taylor Swift Beats “Playas Gon’ Play” Songwriters’ Copyright Lawsuit

Taylor Swift's song about players playing and haters hating doesn't infringe on an earlier work addressing the same catchy behavior, a California federal judge ruled…
Ashley Cullins / The Hollywood Reporter | February 13, 2018 - 5:03 pm
Peter Thiel
Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Peter Thiel Drops Out Of SXSW Panel

Peter Thiel has dropped out of a SXSW festival panel in which he apparently would have discussed funding the lawsuit that ultimately put Gawker Media…
Ryan Parker / THR | February 13, 2018 - 9:15 am
gettyimages-902357870-h_2018-1518468646
Credit: Venturelli/WireImage

Mary J. Blige Co-Starring In Netflix Series From My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way

Mary J. Blige is turning her attention to television. The singer-actress, currently nominated for two Academy Awards for Netflix feature Mudbound, is staying…
Lesley Goldberg / The Hollywood Reporter | February 12, 2018 - 3:51 pm
Jóhann Jóhannsson Dies At 48

Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson Dies At 48

Jóhann Jóhannsson, the visionary Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning composer behind Sicario and The Theory Of Everything, died in Berlin on Friday, his manager confirmed…
Katie Kilkenny / The Hollywood Reporter | February 10, 2018 - 1:30 pm
gettyimages-911553866_copy_-_h_2018-1517853055
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top Female Execs At Major Record Labels Call Grammys “Woefully Out Of Touch”

A group of powerful female music industry executives have condemned the Grammys in a new, joint letter. The document, sent to the Recording…
Hilary Lewis / The Hollywood Reporter | February 5, 2018 - 12:51 pm
gettyimages-896599230_copy_-_h_2018-1517611713
Credit: Prince Williams/Getty Images

Big Boi Cast In Superfly Remake

Grammy winning rapper Big Boi has joined Sony's Superfly remake. Trevor Jackson, who can currently be seen in the Freeform comedy Grown-ish, will…
Mia Galuppo / The Hollywood Reporter | February 2, 2018 - 5:49 pm
gettyimages-535955018_-_h_2018-1517511917
Credit: Suzi Pratt/Getty Images

Oscar Nominee Sufjan Stevens Talks Tonya Harding And Wearing A Tuxedo For The First Time

Sufjan Stevens doesn't really do awards shows. The 42-year-old singer-songwriter behind celebrated concept albums like Illinois and Carrie & Lowell has thrived on the periphery…
Michael O'Connell / The Hollywood Reporter | February 1, 2018 - 2:11 pm
gettyimages-911540270_copy_-_h_2018-1517250427
Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Grammys 2018: TV Ratings Tumble From Recent Years

Sunday's Bruno Mars-loving Grammy Awards took a steep ratings spill by the first-available metrics. The show, which ran a bloated three-and-a-half hours, was…
Michael O'Connell / The Hollywood Reporter | January 29, 2018 - 1:35 pm
Ed Sheeran
Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran Sued For Copyright Infringement Again

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who together released a song in October titled "The Rest Of Our Life," along with Ed Sheeran who is credited…
Eriq Gardner / The Hollywood Reporter | January 10, 2018 - 10:40 pm
Jann Wenner
Credit: AP Images/Invision

ABC Scraps Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary Special

ABC is reversing course on its planned Rolling Stone special.
Lesley Goldberg / The Hollywood Reporter | January 3, 2018 - 8:20 pm
gettyimages-634661788-h_2017-1514921680
Credit: Michael Kovac/WireImage

Spotify Hit With $1.6 Billion Copyright Lawsuit Over Tom Petty, Weezer, Neil Young Songs

As the new year begins, the music industry could be set for an epochal moment. Hopes are running high for the first significant reform of…
Eriq Gardner / The Hollywood Reporter | January 2, 2018 - 2:35 pm
GettyImages800188508H2017-1514143224
Credit: Getty Images

Lorde Cancels Israel Concert Date Amid Protests

Lorde has canceled a scheduled tour date in Israel amid organized protests calling for artists to boycott playing shows in the country. The…
Erik Hayden / The Hollywood Reporter | December 24, 2017 - 2:22 pm
Heavy Rotation

