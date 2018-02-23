Features
The Hollywood Reporter
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
Read more from The Hollywood Reporter
Credit:
Harry How/Getty Images
German Figure Skater Slammed For Performing To
Schindler’s List
Score
Social media erupted with criticisms when German figure skater Nicole Schott began performing to the
Schindler's List
score during her free skate performance at the…
Katie Kilkenny / The Hollywood Reporter
|
February 23, 2018 - 9:40 am
Credit:
Jeremy Chan Photography/Getty Images
Hedley Pulled From Juno Awards Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims
The organizers of Canada's Juno Awards on Wednesday said the rock band Hedley would not be performing at the upcoming awards ceremony amid sexual misconduct…
Etan Vlessing / The Hollywood Reporter
|
February 14, 2018 - 6:42 pm
Credit:
Jason Miller/Getty Images
LeBron James To Produce
House Party
Reboot
As Los Angeles hosts its first NBA All-Star shindig in seven years, LeBron James is prepping a Hollywood bash of his own.
Tatiana Siegel / The Hollywood Reporter
|
February 13, 2018 - 7:27 pm
Credit:
Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
Taylor Swift Beats “Playas Gon’ Play” Songwriters’ Copyright Lawsuit
Taylor Swift's song about players playing and haters hating doesn't infringe on an earlier work addressing the same catchy behavior, a California federal judge ruled…
Ashley Cullins / The Hollywood Reporter
|
February 13, 2018 - 5:03 pm
Credit:
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Peter Thiel Drops Out Of SXSW Panel
Peter Thiel has dropped out of
a SXSW festival panel
in which he apparently would have discussed funding the lawsuit that ultimately put Gawker Media…
Ryan Parker / THR
|
February 13, 2018 - 9:15 am
Credit:
Venturelli/WireImage
Mary J. Blige Co-Starring In Netflix Series From My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way
Mary J. Blige is turning her attention to television. The singer-actress, currently nominated for two Academy Awards for Netflix feature
Mudbound
, is staying…
Lesley Goldberg / The Hollywood Reporter
|
February 12, 2018 - 3:51 pm
Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson Dies At 48
Jóhann Jóhannsson, the visionary Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning composer behind
Sicario
and
The Theory Of Everything
, died in Berlin on Friday, his manager confirmed…
Katie Kilkenny / The Hollywood Reporter
|
February 10, 2018 - 1:30 pm
Credit:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Top Female Execs At Major Record Labels Call Grammys “Woefully Out Of Touch”
A group of powerful female music industry executives have condemned the Grammys in a new, joint letter. The document, sent to the Recording…
Hilary Lewis / The Hollywood Reporter
|
February 5, 2018 - 12:51 pm
Credit:
Prince Williams/Getty Images
Big Boi Cast In
Superfly
Remake
Grammy winning rapper Big Boi has joined Sony's
Superfly
remake. Trevor Jackson, who can currently be seen in the Freeform comedy
Grown-ish
, will…
Mia Galuppo / The Hollywood Reporter
|
February 2, 2018 - 5:49 pm
Credit:
Suzi Pratt/Getty Images
Oscar Nominee Sufjan Stevens Talks Tonya Harding And Wearing A Tuxedo For The First Time
Sufjan Stevens doesn't really
do
awards shows. The 42-year-old singer-songwriter behind celebrated concept albums like
Illinois
and
Carrie & Lowell
has thrived on the periphery…
Michael O'Connell / The Hollywood Reporter
|
February 1, 2018 - 2:11 pm
Credit:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Grammys 2018: TV Ratings Tumble From Recent Years
Sunday's Bruno Mars-loving Grammy Awards took a steep ratings spill by the first-available metrics. The show, which ran a bloated three-and-a-half hours, was…
Michael O'Connell / The Hollywood Reporter
|
January 29, 2018 - 1:35 pm
Credit:
Brad Barket/Getty Images
Ed Sheeran Sued For Copyright Infringement Again
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who together released a song in October titled "The Rest Of Our Life," along with Ed Sheeran who is credited…
Eriq Gardner / The Hollywood Reporter
|
January 10, 2018 - 10:40 pm
Credit:
AP Images/Invision
ABC Scraps
Rolling Stone
50th Anniversary Special
ABC is reversing course on its planned
Rolling Stone
special.
Lesley Goldberg / The Hollywood Reporter
|
January 3, 2018 - 8:20 pm
Credit:
Michael Kovac/WireImage
Spotify Hit With $1.6 Billion Copyright Lawsuit Over Tom Petty, Weezer, Neil Young Songs
As the new year begins, the music industry could be set for an epochal moment. Hopes are running high for the first significant reform of…
Eriq Gardner / The Hollywood Reporter
|
January 2, 2018 - 2:35 pm
Credit:
Getty Images
Lorde Cancels Israel Concert Date Amid Protests
Lorde has canceled a scheduled tour date in Israel amid organized protests calling for artists to boycott playing shows in the country. The…
Erik Hayden / The Hollywood Reporter
|
December 24, 2017 - 2:22 pm
