The Number Ones

Brenda Lee - I Want To Be Wanted

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Brenda Lee’s “I Want To Be Wanted”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 11:52 am
The Drifters - Save The Last Dance For Me

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: The Drifters’ “Save The Last Dance For Me”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 8, 2018 - 11:51 am
Larry Verne - Mr Custer

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Larry Verne’s “Mr. Custer”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 7, 2018 - 11:56 am
Connie Francis - My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Connie Francis’ “My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 6, 2018 - 11:34 am
Chubby Checker - The Twist

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Chubby Checker’s “The Twist”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 5, 2018 - 11:31 am
Elvis Presley - It's Now Or Never

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Elvis Presley’s “It’s Now Or Never”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 2, 2018 - 11:32 am
Brian Hyland - Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Brian Hyland’s “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 1, 2018 - 11:31 am
Brenda-Lee-Im-Sorry-1519751938

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Brenda Lee’s “I’m Sorry”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | February 28, 2018 - 11:40 am
The Hollywood Argyles - Alley Oop

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: The Hollywood Argyles’ “Alley Oop”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | February 27, 2018 - 11:19 am
Connie Francis - Everybody's Somebody's Fool

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Connie Francis’ “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | February 26, 2018 - 11:27 am
The Everly Brothers - Cathy's Clown

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: The Everly Brothers’ “Cathy’s Clown”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | February 23, 2018 - 11:44 am
Elvis Presley - Stuck On You

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Elvis Presley’s “Stuck On You”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | February 22, 2018 - 11:27 am
Percy-Faith-Theme-From-A-Summer-Place-1519148793

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Percy Faith’s “Theme From A Summer Place
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | February 21, 2018 - 11:32 am
Mark Dinning - Teen Angel

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Mark Dinning’s “Teen Angel”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | February 20, 2018 - 11:42 am
Johnny Preston - Running Bear

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Johnny Preston’s “Running Bear”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | February 19, 2018 - 11:31 am
1 2

SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

Heavy Rotation

All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
Lucy Dacus – Historian

In Case You Missed It

38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
34 Essential Glam Songs
 