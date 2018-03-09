Features
The Number Ones: Brenda Lee’s “I Want To Be Wanted”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
March 9, 2018 - 11:52 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: The Drifters’ “Save The Last Dance For Me”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
March 8, 2018 - 11:51 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Larry Verne’s “Mr. Custer”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
March 7, 2018 - 11:56 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Connie Francis’ “My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
March 6, 2018 - 11:34 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Chubby Checker’s “The Twist”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
March 5, 2018 - 11:31 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Elvis Presley’s “It’s Now Or Never”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
March 2, 2018 - 11:32 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Brian Hyland’s “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
March 1, 2018 - 11:31 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Brenda Lee’s “I’m Sorry”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
February 28, 2018 - 11:40 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: The Hollywood Argyles’ “Alley Oop”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
February 27, 2018 - 11:19 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Connie Francis’ “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
February 26, 2018 - 11:27 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: The Everly Brothers’ “Cathy’s Clown”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
February 23, 2018 - 11:44 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Elvis Presley’s “Stuck On You”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
February 22, 2018 - 11:27 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Percy Faith’s “Theme From
A Summer Place
“
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
February 21, 2018 - 11:32 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Mark Dinning’s “Teen Angel”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
February 20, 2018 - 11:42 am
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Johnny Preston’s “Running Bear”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
February 19, 2018 - 11:31 am
