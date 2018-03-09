Features
10 Best Songs
Album Of The Week
Band To Watch
Cover Story
Counting Down
Gotcha Covered
Gummy Awards
Interview
Premature Evaluation
Shut Up Dude
Sounding Board
Status Ain't Hood
Stereogum Sessions
Straight To Video
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The Anniversary
The Black Market
The Number Ones
The Week In Pop
Tracking Down
Ugly Beauty
Ultimate Playlist
All Features
the latest //
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
New Music
Videos
Lists
Shut Up Dude
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Any big weekend plans?
Scott Lapatine
|
March 9, 2018 - 5:32 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
You may have noticed we are having some problems on our mobile site where links are redirecting to junk offers for Amazon gift cards and…
Scott Lapatine
|
March 2, 2018 - 6:02 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
We posted a lot of thrilling content today, but did you know that sometimes we choose
not
to post something? Here are some items that…
Scott Lapatine
|
February 23, 2018 - 6:23 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This week left us with many important questions. Is it still a
Smashing Pumpkins reunion
without D’arcy? Will we ever get a new
Grimes album
?
Scott Lapatine
|
February 16, 2018 - 5:44 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This week we established that
Migos ≥ Beatles
,
Paul Allen ≈ Jimi Hendrix
, and
Adele = Sam Smith
, but none of them have anything on…
Scott Lapatine
|
February 9, 2018 - 4:53 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Are we out of the woods?
Scott Lapatine
|
February 2, 2018 - 5:26 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Music's Biggest Night® is
two days away
and I trust you'll be here for our annual Comment Party®. While the Grammys are in NYC for…
Scott Lapatine
|
January 26, 2018 - 6:03 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This week we ran interviews with
Ty Segall
,
Haley Heynderickx
,
Paddy Hanna
,
Yo La Tengo
,
Collective Soul
, and
No Age
. We launched a
new column
…
Scott Lapatine
|
January 19, 2018 - 5:36 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
I wanted to post this hot new mashup yesterday, but James said it sucked. You be the judge.
Scott Lapatine
|
January 12, 2018 - 4:13 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This first Shut Up, Dude of 2018 comes to you from LaGuardia Airport, where I'm waiting to head to Florida, which is currently
raining-frozen-lizards
cold,…
Scott Lapatine
|
January 5, 2018 - 5:47 pm
2017 In Review
The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2017
Thanks for another year of commenting on this website! And reading? You read this too, right? Everyone here at Stereogum (even Tom) appreciates that despite…
Scott Lapatine
|
December 31, 2017 - 4:01 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
I know you guys are awaiting The 50 Best Comments Of 2017 list, but we've got one final proper Shut Up, Dude first! Not gonna…
Scott Lapatine
|
December 29, 2017 - 6:21 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.
Scott Lapatine
|
December 22, 2017 - 5:06 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This weekend Stereogum is a media partner for
Day For Night Festival
in Houston. I thought I was done with festivals for the year, but…
Scott Lapatine
|
December 15, 2017 - 7:14 pm
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Hope you are enjoying our Year End Content. If this is your first time ever on Stereogum, you picked a really weird place to start,…
Scott Lapatine
|
December 8, 2017 - 5:33 pm
Previous
1
2
3
4
...
Next
SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST
Thank you for signing up for our newsletter.
An error has occurred.
Submit
Heavy Rotation
All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
In Case You Missed It
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
Close
Username
Password
Remember me
Not a member?
Sign Up
/
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Facebook
Email
Username
Password
Confirm Password
Sign in with Facebook
Already a member?
Sign In
Please enter your account email address, we'll send you an email with instructions to reset your password:
Cancel