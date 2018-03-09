Shut Up Dude

Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Any big weekend plans?
Scott Lapatine | March 9, 2018 - 5:32 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

You may have noticed we are having some problems on our mobile site where links are redirecting to junk offers for Amazon gift cards and…
Scott Lapatine | March 2, 2018 - 6:02 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

We posted a lot of thrilling content today, but did you know that sometimes we choose not to post something? Here are some items that…
Scott Lapatine | February 23, 2018 - 6:23 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week left us with many important questions. Is it still a Smashing Pumpkins reunion without D’arcy? Will we ever get a new Grimes album?
Scott Lapatine | February 16, 2018 - 5:44 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week we established that Migos ≥ Beatles, Paul Allen ≈ Jimi Hendrix, and Adele = Sam Smith, but none of them have anything on…
Scott Lapatine | February 9, 2018 - 4:53 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Are we out of the woods?
Scott Lapatine | February 2, 2018 - 5:26 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Music's Biggest Night® is two days away and I trust you'll be here for our annual Comment Party®. While the Grammys are in NYC for…
Scott Lapatine | January 26, 2018 - 6:03 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week we ran interviews with Ty Segall, Haley Heynderickx, Paddy Hanna, Yo La Tengo, Collective Soul, and No Age. We launched a new column
Scott Lapatine | January 19, 2018 - 5:36 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I wanted to post this hot new mashup yesterday, but James said it sucked. You be the judge.
Scott Lapatine | January 12, 2018 - 4:13 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This first Shut Up, Dude of 2018 comes to you from LaGuardia Airport, where I'm waiting to head to Florida, which is currently raining-frozen-lizards cold,…
Scott Lapatine | January 5, 2018 - 5:47 pm
Shut Up, Dude 2017

2017 In Review

The 50 Best Stereogum Comments Of 2017

Thanks for another year of commenting on this website! And reading? You read this too, right? Everyone here at Stereogum (even Tom) appreciates that despite…
Scott Lapatine | December 31, 2017 - 4:01 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I know you guys are awaiting The 50 Best Comments Of 2017 list, but we've got one final proper Shut Up, Dude first! Not gonna…
Scott Lapatine | December 29, 2017 - 6:21 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.
Scott Lapatine | December 22, 2017 - 5:06 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This weekend Stereogum is a media partner for Day For Night Festival in Houston. I thought I was done with festivals for the year, but…
Scott Lapatine | December 15, 2017 - 7:14 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Hope you are enjoying our Year End Content. If this is your first time ever on Stereogum, you picked a really weird place to start,…
Scott Lapatine | December 8, 2017 - 5:33 pm
1 2 3 4 ...

SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

Heavy Rotation

All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
Lucy Dacus – Historian

In Case You Missed It

38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
34 Essential Glam Songs
 