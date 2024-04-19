Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

This week Grimes apologized to Coachella and Evan Dando apologized to Jawbreaker but where is Taylor Swift’s apology to music bloggers for releasing a surprise album at 2AM? Happy for Charles Otto Puth Jr. though.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 you beautiful bastard. Score: 27 | Apr 15th Posted in: Justin Townes Earle’s Widow Speaks Out Against Jason Isbell’s “Extremely Painful” Song About Him

#9 zipzerozilch Score: 29 | Apr 12th Posted in: Metal’s Stadium Class Is Less Metal Than Ever

#8 ursaminorjim Score: 30 | Apr 18th Posted in: Fleet Foxes Song Plays Pivotal Role In Vanderpump Rules Sperm Donor Scene

#7 log Score: 30 | Apr 16th Posted in: Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is “Not Important” And “Not Interesting As An Artist”

#6 crania Score: 30 | Apr 12th Posted in: Gmac Cash’s Diss Track About The New Detroit Sign Is Pretty Funny

#5 crania Score: 31 | Apr 17th Posted in: Lana Del Rey Calls Out Longtime Tour Manager For Quitting Weeks Before Coachella

#4 Waingro Score: 32 | Apr 17th Posted in: Lana Del Rey Calls Out Longtime Tour Manager For Quitting Weeks Before Coachella

#4 du_husker Score: 41 | Apr 14th Posted in: Grimes Apologizes For Coachella Set Marred By Technical Problems

#2 abe Score: 47 | Apr 12th Posted in: Metal’s Stadium Class Is Less Metal Than Ever

#1 Transmitter Score: 48 | Apr 14th Posted in: Grimes Apologizes For Coachella Set Marred By Technical Problems

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE