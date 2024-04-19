Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
This week Grimes apologized to Coachella and Evan Dando apologized to Jawbreaker but where is Taylor Swift’s apology to music bloggers for releasing a surprise album at 2AM? Happy for Charles Otto Puth Jr. though.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score: 27 | Apr 15th
|
ah, it’s the long overdue Isbell market correction
|Posted in: Justin Townes Earle’s Widow Speaks Out Against Jason Isbell’s “Extremely Painful” Song About Him
|#9
|
|zipzerozilch
|Score: 29 | Apr 12th
|
This is such a well written well researched bit of gear about some truly, truly awful bands. I can’t believe you really subjected yourself to all that.
|Posted in: Metal’s Stadium Class Is Less Metal Than Ever
|#8
|
|ursaminorjim
|Score: 30 | Apr 18th
|
Skeet Foxes.
|Posted in: Fleet Foxes Song Plays Pivotal Role In Vanderpump Rules Sperm Donor Scene
|#7
|
|log
|Score: 30 | Apr 16th
|
Love was asked for her opinion on these artists in an interview and she gave her opinion on these artists. I don’t see the problem.
|Posted in: Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is “Not Important” And “Not Interesting As An Artist”
|#6
|
|crania
|Score: 30 | Apr 12th
|
Would be crazy if he apologized to the sign at a show this weekend
|Posted in: Gmac Cash’s Diss Track About The New Detroit Sign Is Pretty Funny
|#5
|
|crania
|Score: 31 | Apr 17th
|
“When Pete quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from Wally and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager… Never got a phone call probably never will.”
This sounds like dialogue from an I Think You Should Leave sketch
|Posted in: Lana Del Rey Calls Out Longtime Tour Manager For Quitting Weeks Before Coachella
|#4
|
|Waingro
|Score: 32 | Apr 17th
|
I hate it when my friends get comped 10 bikes for free from Wally, so I get it.
|Posted in: Lana Del Rey Calls Out Longtime Tour Manager For Quitting Weeks Before Coachella
|#4
|
|du_husker
|Score: 41 | Apr 14th
|
Blaming the workers, Elon will be proud.
|Posted in: Grimes Apologizes For Coachella Set Marred By Technical Problems
|#2
|
|abe
|Score: 47 | Apr 12th
|
If I had my way, this would be what 100% of Stereogum content was. I can get press releases about album releases and regurgitated TMZ articles about Instagram beefs anywhere. But this is a detailed, opinionated article at a genre offshoot that is selling out arenas and stadiums that I have never understood. Sure, it’s not about music I am actually going to listen to, but it’s super useful context next time I find myself staring blankly at a music festival lineup, or trying to understand why Stubhub tickets for a band that sounds like it came out of a 2005 Hot Topic are going for $600. Had a ton of fun reading this, and hope we get more stuff like it in the future (ideally on a more than monthly cadence).
Also I’m sorry to report I think that last Spiritbox song kinda goes.
|Posted in: Metal’s Stadium Class Is Less Metal Than Ever
|#1
|
|Transmitter
|Score: 48 | Apr 14th
|
Grimes getting absolutely marred by tech not doing what she wants it to feels poetic.
|Posted in: Grimes Apologizes For Coachella Set Marred By Technical Problems
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|Luke Chaney
|Apr 12th
|
I’ve been reading metal articles my entire life–and this is the best one I’ve ever read. Stellar job. Great overview of metal for the last 20 years or so. I couldn’t stop reading.
|Posted in: Metal’s Stadium Class Is Less Metal Than Ever