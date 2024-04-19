Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments April 19, 2024 6:11 PM By Scott Lapatine

Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments April 19, 2024 6:11 PM By Scott Lapatine

This week Grimes apologized to Coachella and Evan Dando apologized to Jawbreaker but where is Taylor Swift’s apology to music bloggers for releasing a surprise album at 2AM? Happy for Charles Otto Puth Jr. though.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 27 | Apr 15th

ah, it’s the long overdue Isbell market correction
Posted in: Justin Townes Earle’s Widow Speaks Out Against Jason Isbell’s “Extremely Painful” Song About Him
#9 
zipzerozilch
Score: 29 | Apr 12th

This is such a well written well researched bit of gear about some truly, truly awful bands. I can’t believe you really subjected yourself to all that.

Posted in: Metal’s Stadium Class Is Less Metal Than Ever
#8 
ursaminorjim
Score: 30 | Apr 18th

Skeet Foxes.
Posted in: Fleet Foxes Song Plays Pivotal Role In Vanderpump Rules Sperm Donor Scene
#7 
log
Score: 30 | Apr 16th

Love was asked for her opinion on these artists in an interview and she gave her opinion on these artists. I don’t see the problem.

Posted in: Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is “Not Important” And “Not Interesting As An Artist”
#6 
crania
Score: 30 | Apr 12th

Would be crazy if he apologized to the sign at a show this weekend

Posted in: Gmac Cash’s Diss Track About The New Detroit Sign Is Pretty Funny
#5 
crania
Score: 31 | Apr 17th

“When Pete quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from Wally and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager… Never got a phone call probably never will.”

This sounds like dialogue from an I Think You Should Leave sketch
Posted in: Lana Del Rey Calls Out Longtime Tour Manager For Quitting Weeks Before Coachella
#4 
Waingro
Score: 32 | Apr 17th

I hate it when my friends get comped 10 bikes for free from Wally, so I get it.

Posted in: Lana Del Rey Calls Out Longtime Tour Manager For Quitting Weeks Before Coachella
#4 
du_husker
Score: 41 | Apr 14th

Blaming the workers, Elon will be proud.

Posted in: Grimes Apologizes For Coachella Set Marred By Technical Problems
#2 
abe
Score: 47 | Apr 12th

If I had my way, this would be what 100% of Stereogum content was. I can get press releases about album releases and regurgitated TMZ articles about Instagram beefs anywhere. But this is a detailed, opinionated article at a genre offshoot that is selling out arenas and stadiums that I have never understood. Sure, it’s not about music I am actually going to listen to, but it’s super useful context next time I find myself staring blankly at a music festival lineup, or trying to understand why Stubhub tickets for a band that sounds like it came out of a 2005 Hot Topic are going for $600. Had a ton of fun reading this, and hope we get more stuff like it in the future (ideally on a more than monthly cadence).

Also I’m sorry to report I think that last Spiritbox song kinda goes.
Posted in: Metal’s Stadium Class Is Less Metal Than Ever
#1 
Transmitter
Score: 48 | Apr 14th

Grimes getting absolutely marred by tech not doing what she wants it to feels poetic.

Posted in: Grimes Apologizes For Coachella Set Marred By Technical Problems

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

 Luke Chaney
Apr 12th

I’ve been reading metal articles my entire life–and this is the best one I’ve ever read. Stellar job. Great overview of metal for the last 20 years or so. I couldn’t stop reading.
Posted in: Metal’s Stadium Class Is Less Metal Than Ever
Scott Lapatine Staff

