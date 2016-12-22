ABRA – “Bounty”

The atmospheric goth-soul singer and producer ABRA had a breakout year in 2016, releasing an absolutely entrancing EP called Princess. And it looks like her 2017 could be even bigger. Recently, The FADER pointed out that ABRA will make her acting debut next year, starring in a satirical thriller called Assassination Nation. And she continues to make some incredible music. She’s just shared a stray track called “Bounty,” a brooding zone-out that showcases just about everything she does well. Listen below, via The FADER.

The Princess EP is out now on True Panther.