Last month, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard announced their ambitious plan to release five studio albums next year, the first of which is Flying Microtonal Banana, which comes out at the end of February. We’ve already heard the 8-minute long lead single “Rattlesnake,” and today they’ve shared another song from it called “Nuclear Fusion.” You can listen to it below.

Flying Microtonal Banana is out 2/24 via ATO.