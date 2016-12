Last night, Big Sean announced that his fourth album, which is called I Decided, will be released on 2/3. It’s the follow-up to 2015’s Dark Sky Paradise and his Twenty88 collaboration with Jhené Aiko earlier this year, and comes on the heels of “Bounce Back” and “Living Single,” which featured Chance The Rapper and Jeremih, both of which came out in the last few months. He also shared a new song, “Moves,” which you can listen to below.

I Decided is out 2/3 on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.