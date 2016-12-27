The Smell Announces Relocation Fundraiser Feat. Ty Segall, Best Coast, No Age, & More

LA’s storied all-ages DIY venue the Smell will celebrate its 19th anniversary with a pretty spectacular show at the Belasco Theater on 1/7, featuring local artists like Ty Segall, Best Coast, No Age, Bleached, Vice Cooler, and more TBA. The Smell’s longtime home on Main Street in downtown LA received a demolition notice back in May, indicating that the show space would have to shutter its doors for good. But after the news broke, the Smell’s owner Jim Smith announced a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the venue’s relocation. All of the proceeds from the Belasco show will go to the fund, and there are two other benefit shows taking place at the Smell’s longtime location that same weekend. The first is a Penniblack Records gig on 1/6 and the second will be presented by Danger Collective Records on 1/8. You can purchase tickets for the Belasco show here and tickets for the other two benefits will be available at the door.