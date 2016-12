Travis Scott released a music video for his song “Beibs In The Trap” off his 2016 record Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight, which we named one of the 40 best rap albums of the year. The video, directed by RJ Sanchez, shows Scott and Canadian rapper NAV performing alongside and driving a shiny sports car, plus many accompanying women in plasticky outfits. No Justin Bieber, though. Watch the video below.

Bird In The Trap Sing McKnight is out now via Epic Records.