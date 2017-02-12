Grammys 2017: Winners List

It’s time to run down the winners from the 2017 Grammy Awards. We’ll be updating this post all day as the results roll in, beginning with the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony (which runs from 3:30-6:30PM ET) and continuing through the main event (airing from 8PM ET until the end of all time on CBS). So keep checking back to find out if Adele runs the table, if David Bowie can score some posthumous love for Blackstar, if Chance The Rapper snatches one of those coveted gramophones, and much more. (UPDATE: So far, so good on all counts.) Check out the winners below as they emerge.
Best Music Video
Beyoncé – “Formation”
Leon Bridges – “River”
Coldplay – “UP&UP&”
Jamie xx – “Gosh”
OK Go – “Upside Down & Inside Out”
Best Music Film
The Beatles – Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years
Steve Aoki – I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble – The Music Of Strangers
Various Artists – American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry
Best Alternative Album
David Bowie – Blackstar
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Best Rock Performance
David Bowie – “Blackstar”
Alabama Shakes – “Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)”
Beyoncé Feat. Jack White – “Don’t Hurt Yourself”
Disturbed – “The Sound Of Silence (Live On Conan)”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”
Best Rap Performance
Chance The Rapper Feat. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”
Desiigner – “Panda”
Drake Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z – “Pop Style”
Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared – “All The Way Up”
ScHoolboy Q Feat. Kanye West – “That Part”
Best Rap Song
Drake – “Hotline Bling”
Fat Joe & Remy Ma Feat. French Montana & Infared – “All The Way Up”
Kanye West Feat. Rihanna – “Famous”
Chance The Rapper Feat. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”
Kanye West Feat. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – “Ultralight Beam”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Drake – “Hotline Bling”
Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
D.R.A.M. Feat. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
Kanye West Feat. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – “Ultralight Beam”
Kanye West Feat. Rihanna – “Famous”
Best R&B Performance
Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”
BJ The Chicago Kid – “Turnin’ Me Up”
Ro James – “Permission”
Musiq Soulchild – “I Do”
Rihanna – “Needed Me”
Best R&B Song
Maxwell – “Lake By The Ocean”
PARTYNEXTDOOR Feat. Drake – “Come And See Me”
Bryson Tiller – “Exchange”
Rihanna – “Kiss It Better”
Tory Lanez – “Luv”
Best R&B Album
Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live
BJ The Chicago Kid – In My Mind
Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition – Healing Season
Mya – Smoove Jones
Best Rock Album
Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty
Blink-182 – California
Gojira – Magma
Panic! At The Disco – Death Of A Bachelor
Weezer – Weezer (“The White Album”)
Best Country Album
Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Earth
Brandy Clark – Big Day In A Small Town
Loretta Lynn – Full Circle
Maren Morris – Hero
Keith Urban – Ripcord
Best Pop Vocal Album
Adele – 25
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato – Confident
Sia – This Is Acting
Best Recording Package
David Bowie – Blackstar
Rihanna – Anti (Deluxe Edition)
Parquet Courts – Human Performance
Reckless Kelly – Sunset Motel
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
Best Dance Recording
The Chainsmokers Feat. Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”
Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up
Flume Feat. Kai – “Never Be Like You”
Riton Feat. Kah-Lo – “Rinse And Repeat”
Sofi Tukker – “Drinkee”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Flume – Skin
Jean-Michel Jarre – Electronica 1: The Time Machine
Tycho – Epoch
Underworld – Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future
Louie Vega – Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII
Best Metal Album
Megadeth – Dystopia
Baroness – Shock Me
Gojira – Silvera
Korn – Rotting In Vain
Periphery – The Price Is Wrong
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Greg Kurstin
Benny Blanco
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Miles Ahead
Amy
Straight Outta Compton
Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
John Williams – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Thomas Newman – Bridge Of Spies
Ennio Morricone – Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight
Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto – The Revenant
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 1
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 2
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”
P!nk – “Just Like Fire”
Skrillex & Rick Ross – “Purple Lamborghini”
Shakira – “Try Everything”
Peter Gabriel – “The Veil”
Best Country Song
Tim McGraw – “Humble And Kind” (Writer: Lori McKenna)
Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Thomas Rhett – “Die A Happy Man”
Maren Morris – “My Church”
Miranda Lambert – “Vice”
Best Folk Album
Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent
Judy Collins & Ari Hest – Silver Skies Blue
Robbie Fulks – Upland Stories
Rhiannon Giddens – Factory Girl
Sierra Hull – Weighted Mind
Best American Roots Song
Vince Gill – “Kid Sister”
Robbie Fulks – “Alabama At Night”
Jack White – “City Lights”
Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars – “Gulfstream”
Lori McKenna – “Wreck You”
Best Americana Album
William Bell – This Is Where I Live
The Avett Brothers – True Sadness
Kris Kristofferson – The Cedar Creek Sessions
Lori McKenna – The Bird & The Rifle
Vince Gill – Kid Sister
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
David Bowie – Blackstar
Andrew Bird – Are You Serious
Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep
Prince – Hit N Run Phase Two
Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent
Best Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin – Losing My Religion
Tim Bowman Jr. – Listen
Shirley Caesar – Fill This House
Todd Dulaney – A Worshipper’s Heart [Live]
William Murphy – Demonstrate [Live]
Best Reggae Album
Ziggy Marley – Ziggy Marley
Devin Di Dakta & J.L – Sly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her
J Boog – Rose Petals
Raging Fyah – Everlasting
Rebelution – Falling Into Place
SOJA – SOJA: Live In Virginia
Best Comedy Album
Patton Oswalt – Talking For Clapping
David Cross – …America…Great…
Margaret Cho – American Myth
Tig Notaro – Boyish Girl Interrupted
Amy Schumer – Live At The Apollo
Best Musical Theater Album
The Color Purple
Bright Star
Fiddler On The Roof
Kinky Boots
Waitress