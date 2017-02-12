Grammys 2017: Winners List

It’s time to run down the winners from the 2017 Grammy Awards. We’ll be updating this post all day as the results roll in, beginning with the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony (which runs from 3:30-6:30PM ET) and continuing through the main event (airing from 8PM ET until the end of all time on CBS). So keep checking back to find out if Adele runs the table, if David Bowie can score some posthumous love for Blackstar, if Chance The Rapper snatches one of those coveted gramophones, and much more. (UPDATE: So far, so good on all counts.) Check out the winners below as they emerge.

Best Music Video

Beyoncé – “Formation”

Leon Bridges – “River”

Coldplay – “UP&UP&”

Jamie xx – “Gosh”

OK Go – “Upside Down & Inside Out”

Best Music Film

The Beatles – Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years

Steve Aoki – I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble – The Music Of Strangers

Various Artists – American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry

Best Alternative Album

David Bowie – Blackstar

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Best Rock Performance

David Bowie – “Blackstar”

Alabama Shakes – “Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)”

Beyoncé Feat. Jack White – “Don’t Hurt Yourself”

Disturbed – “The Sound Of Silence (Live On Conan)”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”

Best Rap Performance

Chance The Rapper Feat. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”

Desiigner – “Panda”

Drake Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z – “Pop Style”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared – “All The Way Up”

ScHoolboy Q Feat. Kanye West – “That Part”

Best Rap Song

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma Feat. French Montana & Infared – “All The Way Up”

Kanye West Feat. Rihanna – “Famous”

Chance The Rapper Feat. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”

Kanye West Feat. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – “Ultralight Beam”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

D.R.A.M. Feat. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Kanye West Feat. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – “Ultralight Beam”

Kanye West Feat. Rihanna – “Famous”

Best R&B Performance

Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”

BJ The Chicago Kid – “Turnin’ Me Up”

Ro James – “Permission”

Musiq Soulchild – “I Do”

Rihanna – “Needed Me”

Best R&B Song

Maxwell – “Lake By The Ocean”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Feat. Drake – “Come And See Me”

Bryson Tiller – “Exchange”

Rihanna – “Kiss It Better”

Tory Lanez – “Luv”

Best R&B Album

Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live

BJ The Chicago Kid – In My Mind

Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition – Healing Season

Mya – Smoove Jones

Best Rock Album

Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Blink-182 – California

Gojira – Magma

Panic! At The Disco – Death Of A Bachelor

Weezer – Weezer (“The White Album”)

Best Country Album

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Earth

Brandy Clark – Big Day In A Small Town

Loretta Lynn – Full Circle

Maren Morris – Hero

Keith Urban – Ripcord

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele – 25

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato – Confident

Sia – This Is Acting

Best Recording Package

David Bowie – Blackstar

Rihanna – Anti (Deluxe Edition)

Parquet Courts – Human Performance

Reckless Kelly – Sunset Motel

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

Best Dance Recording

The Chainsmokers Feat. Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up

Flume Feat. Kai – “Never Be Like You”

Riton Feat. Kah-Lo – “Rinse And Repeat”

Sofi Tukker – “Drinkee”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Flume – Skin

Jean-Michel Jarre – Electronica 1: The Time Machine

Tycho – Epoch

Underworld – Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future

Louie Vega – Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII

Best Metal Album

Megadeth – Dystopia

Baroness – Shock Me

Gojira – Silvera

Korn – Rotting In Vain

Periphery – The Price Is Wrong

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Benny Blanco

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Miles Ahead

Amy

Straight Outta Compton

Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

John Williams – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Thomas Newman – Bridge Of Spies

Ennio Morricone – Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight

Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto – The Revenant

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 1

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 2

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”

P!nk – “Just Like Fire”

Skrillex & Rick Ross – “Purple Lamborghini”

Shakira – “Try Everything”

Peter Gabriel – “The Veil”

Best Country Song

Tim McGraw – “Humble And Kind” (Writer: Lori McKenna)

Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Thomas Rhett – “Die A Happy Man”

Maren Morris – “My Church”

Miranda Lambert – “Vice”

Best Folk Album

Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent

Judy Collins & Ari Hest – Silver Skies Blue

Robbie Fulks – Upland Stories

Rhiannon Giddens – Factory Girl

Sierra Hull – Weighted Mind

Best American Roots Song

Vince Gill – “Kid Sister”

Robbie Fulks – “Alabama At Night”

Jack White – “City Lights”

Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars – “Gulfstream”

Lori McKenna – “Wreck You”

Best Americana Album

William Bell – This Is Where I Live

The Avett Brothers – True Sadness

Kris Kristofferson – The Cedar Creek Sessions

Lori McKenna – The Bird & The Rifle

Vince Gill – Kid Sister

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

David Bowie – Blackstar

Andrew Bird – Are You Serious

Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep

Prince – Hit N Run Phase Two

Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent

Best Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin – Losing My Religion

Tim Bowman Jr. – Listen

Shirley Caesar – Fill This House

Todd Dulaney – A Worshipper’s Heart [Live]

William Murphy – Demonstrate [Live]

Best Reggae Album

Ziggy Marley – Ziggy Marley

Devin Di Dakta & J.L – Sly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her

J Boog – Rose Petals

Raging Fyah – Everlasting

Rebelution – Falling Into Place

SOJA – SOJA: Live In Virginia

Best Comedy Album

Patton Oswalt – Talking For Clapping

David Cross – …America…Great…

Margaret Cho – American Myth

Tig Notaro – Boyish Girl Interrupted

Amy Schumer – Live At The Apollo

Best Musical Theater Album

The Color Purple

Bright Star

Fiddler On The Roof

Kinky Boots

Waitress