Her’s – “Speed Racer”

Her’s are a Liverpool surf-pop duo made-up of Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading that sound straight out of California. Today, we’re premiering the lead single from the group’s first collection Songs Of Her’s, which compiles the band’s previously released recordings plus six new songs and is described as more of an “extended EP” than a proper debut album. Regardless of whatever you call them, these tracks are an excellent introduction to the band’s radiant slacker-pop, and “Speed Racer” might just be the best of the lot. The bassline sounds like Tetris blocks falling in rapid succession, and the song’s handclap-backbone punches into lockstep with the drums. It’s like an old-school Mac DeMarco song — both cheeky and daydreamy and so committed to imitating its influences that it stumbles upon new ground they never covered. Listen and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

02/18 London, UK @ Moth Club*

02/22 Birmingham, UK Hare and Hounds*

02/23 Liverpool, UK @ Leaf*

02/26 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute*

03/04 Madrid, ES @ Madrid PopFest

03/06 Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds^

03/07 Sheffield, UK @ The Plug^

03/08 Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy 2^

03/09 Bristol, UK @ Fleece^

03/11 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt^

03/12 Southampton, UK @ Talking Heads^

03/13 London, UK @ Village Underground^

03/14-19 Austin, TX @ SXSW

04/30 Liverpool, UK @ FestEvol Gardens

*w/ Wild Nothing

^w/ Dutch Uncles

Songs Of Her’s is out 5/12 via Heist Or Hit.