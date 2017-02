The latest project from Toro Y Moi mastermind Chaz Bundick is a team-up with identical twin jazz duo the Mattson 2, and their collaborative album Star Stuff is arriving at the end of next month. We’ve already heard the psychedelic, ’70s-indebted title track, and now they’ve shared “JBS,” which propels their sound even further into spaced-out chillness. Hear it below.

Star Stuff is out 3/31 via Bundick’s Company Records. Pre-order it here.