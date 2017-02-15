Half Waif – “Night Heat”

“I’ll follow you forever so you know me well/ Then there’s no need to really know myself,” Nandi Rose Plunkett sings on Half Waif’s newest single. “Night Heat” describes what it feels like to be consumed by a relationship, so much so that you begin to lose your sense of self. It’s an icy song, one that Plunkett recorded while she was living alone in the Berkshires, away from her partner and the pressures of home. The first noise you hear is the sound of a creaky heater that kept Plunkett up at night while she was living in isolation. It’s a hollow, metallic clank that would sound discordant and bleak were it not accompanied by an organ. Those swelling chords lend some needed warmth to chilling lyrics like: “I love you more than ever when I think it’s done.” Half Waif’s excellent new EP form/a will be out next week — read our Q&A with Plunkett and listen to “Night Heat” (via Wonderland Magazine) below.

form/a is out 2/24 via Cascine.