A Place To Bury Strangers – “Everyone’s The Same”

We are now 27 days into Donald Trump’s presidency, and shit just keeps getting crazier! It honestly seems possible that Secretly Canadian’s anti-Trump Our First 100 Days campaign might outlast Trump’s presidency itself. And so maybe it’s appropriate that today, the campaign brings us a new song from a rock band who thrives on noise and chaos. New York skree-architects a Place To Bury Strangers have followed up their 2015 album Transfixation with a new song called “Everyone’s The Same.” It’s a furious wordless blast of noise and drones and glitchy vocal sounds. Check it out below.

<a href="http://ourfirst100days.bandcamp.com/album/our-first-100-days">Our First 100 Days by A Place To Bury Strangers</a>

Keep up with the Our First 100 Days project here.