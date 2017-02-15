Kesha Releases Emails From Dr. Luke Criticizing Her Weight

The Kesha vs. Dr. Luke legal battle is ongoing, and today, Kesha and her reps released a series of damning emails between her manager, Monica Cornia, and Dr. Luke in which he criticizes the performer’s weight. Kesha had previously stated that Dr. Luke once called her “a fat fucking refrigerator,” and she has previously stated that she suffered from an eating disorder that she attributes to Dr. Luke’s abuse. Page Six obtained and then published excerpts of the messages that indicate Dr. Luke kept close watch of Kesha’s diet.

“Nobody was calling anybody out,” Dr. Luke writes to Cornia at 2:11 a.m. on June 28, 2012, according to a copy of the email. “We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. there have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this perticular [sic] time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast,” the producer gripes. Cornia asks him to be more supportive because she’s “a human and not a machine,” then adds, “if she were a machine that would be way cool and we could do whatever we want.”

Dr. Luke also alleged that “a list of songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.”

In an email exchange from May 2012 between Cornia and Kesha as well as other managers, Cornia writes about a fight that took place over the lyrics for “We R Who We R.”

In one email, Cornia says Dr. Luke wanted the phrase, “You see us in the club sip sippin bub,” while Kesha preferred, “You see us in the streets we da we da freaks,” because she doesn’t go to clubs. “I don’t give a s–t what you want. If you were smart you would go in and sing it,” Dr. Luke allegedly told Kesha, according to Cornia.

Both parties in the suit will hold a conference call with the judge next week.