Famous rappers performing at rich kids’ bar and bat mitzvahs will never not be funny. Last night, 21 Savage of all people was the surprise guest at 13-year-old Jake and Sydney Steinger’s b’nai mitzvah at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, TMZ reports. “Yeah this a lot of cuss words,” he told the kids during his set. Parents Janet and Michael Steinger reportedly dropped a cool mil on the party, including paying for a private jet to fly 21 Savage in. Watch here.