Loose Tooth – “Fish Boy”

“Fish Boy” is the burnt-end closing track of Loose Tooth’s sophomore album, Big Day, and the Philadelphia band makes the most of their propensity to have every song sound like a dull ache. Kian Sorouri’s vocals act in opposition to the rest of the band’s noisy squall, weaving in and out of the towering climax with a spoken word finesse, creating a seesaw melody that recalls the queasiness of Pile. We’ve already heard “Garlic Soup” and “Roach Motel” from their forthcoming album, and you can hear the new one below.

Big Day is out 4/7 via Father/Daughter Records & Lame-O Records.